Sunderland's predicted finish next season and how they compare to Sheffield Wednesday, Cardiff City and rivals

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 7th Jul 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2024, 18:10 BST

A look at the latest predicted Championship table to see where Sunderland and their rivals rank.

Sunderland fans will already be looking forward to the new season now that Regis Le bris is locked in as the club’s head coach. The Black Cats endured a frustrating end to last season after two managerial sackings, but there will still be big expectations for the coming campaign.

Le Bris will be expected to get his men competing for a play-off spot given the talent he already has in his squad and the additions the club will look to make this summer. Here, with the help of Grosvenor Sport’s data study, we have put together a predicted Championship table for next season. Take a look below.

Predicted points: 92

1. Champions: Burnley

Predicted points: 92Photo: Marc Atkins

Predicted points: 89

2. Runners-up: Leeds United

Predicted points: 89 | Getty Images

Predicted points: 83

3. Play-offs: Hull City

Predicted points: 83 | Getty Images

Predicted points: 79

4. Play-offs: Middlesbrough

Predicted points: 79Photo: Stephen Pond

