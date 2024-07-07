Sunderland fans will already be looking forward to the new season now that Regis Le bris is locked in as the club’s head coach. The Black Cats endured a frustrating end to last season after two managerial sackings, but there will still be big expectations for the coming campaign.

Le Bris will be expected to get his men competing for a play-off spot given the talent he already has in his squad and the additions the club will look to make this summer. Here, with the help of Grosvenor Sport’s data study, we have put together a predicted Championship table for next season. Take a look below.