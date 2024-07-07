Several Sunderland stars attracting interest from other clubs - but who could leave, and which players won’t?
Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman recently provided an update to Sunderland fans on transfers and contracts.
“Certainly, we want to make sure the pre-season is executed really well,” Speakman told the club’s social media channels ahead of Sunderland’s upcoming summer friendly fixtures.
“It's all about having really good planning. We want to be really, really good about the pre-season. My ultimate focus is the transfer window, making sure that the squad is in the right place moving forward.
“And obviously, we've already started that work with the goalkeeping changes we made. And then it's also about retaining talent and hopefully, we'll have some good news in the next couple of days on some of our exciting talent,” he concluded.
Here, we take a look at the players who could leave Sunderland this summer amid transfer interest from clubs in the Premier League and lower down the pyramid and those who won’t.
However, it should be noted that not all the players listed will leave at once and there are multiple caveats, which we have hopefully explained here:
