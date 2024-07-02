Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from across the Championship.

Leeds United have been left ‘heartbroken’ by their decision to sell highly-rated youngster Archie Gray to Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

The Whites academy product is viewed as viewed as one of the brightest prospects in the top two tiers of the English game and has made rapid progress since making his senior debut for Leeds in a home draw with Championship rivals Cardiff City on the opening day of last season. The Durham-born youngster went on to make 52 appearances in all competitions as Daniel Farke’s side were denied an immediate return to the Premier League by a play-off final defeat against Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That Wembley loss was reported to have forced Leeds into considering the sale of several key players as they looked to deal with the financial impact of a second season in the Championship. The likes of Crysencio Summerville, Illan Meslier and Wilfried Gnonto have all been linked with moves away from Old Trafford - but it is Gray that has become the first to depart after he joined Spurs for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday morning. The move also sees defender Joe Rodon return to Elland Road on a permanent basis after he spent last season on loan with Farke’s men.

In a lengthy statement released on the club website, the Whites hierarchy said: “Understanding the attraction of Premier League and European football, the club, with a heavy heart, agreed the transfer, but the move has strengthened the board’s resolve to ultimately return Leeds to a position where it can meet the footballing ambitions of even its brightest stars.

“Whilst we understand that supporters will be hugely disappointed to lose such a home-grown talent, and a family name so synonymous with Leeds United, the move improves the club’s chance to compete for automatic promotion next season by increasing our ability to build a competitive squad within the league’s financial control regulations. Everyone at Leeds United is heartbroken to see one of our own depart and would like to thank Archie for all his efforts and professionalism. He leaves with the very best wishes for his future career and in the knowledge that Leeds will always be his home.”

Former Boro defender set for Premier League switch

Swansea City defender Nathan Wood is reportedly closing in on a £5m move to Premier League newcomers Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old centre-back made 14 senior appearances for Middlesbrough before joining the Swans in a cut-price deal during the summer of 2022. The three-times capped England Under-21 international has impressed during his time in Wales and became a firm fixture in the Swansea side over the last two seasons. Wood was set to leave the club this summer when his contract came to an end but the Swans triggered a one-year extension and are now preparing to rake in £5m for the defender after receiving an offer from Southampton.