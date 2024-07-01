Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been a busy day of transfer news around the Championship as Sunderland begin pre-season training

The latest headlines from another busy day around the Championship and beyond...

Former academy graduate in line for Premier League move

Former Sunderland academy graduate has brought an end to his long and hugely successful career at Sheffield United. Egan was a crucial part of the side who won promotion to the Premier League and then achieved a top-half finish.

Egan has recently been recovering from an ankle injury but has confirmed his decision to leave Bramall Lane in a post on social media.

“To Sheffield United, It's hard to put into words how special the last six years at Sheffield United have been for me, my family and friends,” Egan said.

“I have nothing but gratitude and respect for everyone that I have come across at this great football club. Two promotions to the Premier League, an FA Cup semi-final and a top-half finish in the Premier League are just some of the high points that stick out, which we all worked so hard to achieve. Firstly, I'd like to thank the fans, your unwavering support has been incredible, through all of the highs and lows. You are the reason it is such an amazing club to play for. To the manager and previous managers, thank you for believing in me and helping me become a better player and person.

“To the staff, thank you for all of your hard work and support behind the scenes. To all of my teammates over the last six years, it was an absolute pleasure to spend every day surrounded by top players but most importantly top people. The memories we have made will live with me forever. I wish you all the best for the future. Once a Blade, always a Blade.”

Egan has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League side Nottingham Forest. The Blades are facing a significant summer rebuild after their recent relegation, and are currently in talks over a potential takeover of the club. They hold a strong interest in FC Basel winger Liam Millar, who is also of interest to Sunderland after an excellent loan spell at Preston North End.

Pritchard confirms Birmingham exit

Birmingham City this afternoon confirmed the exit of attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard, just six months on fro his arrival from Sunderland.

Pritchard has signed a two-year deal to join Turkish side Sivasspor, who achieved a top-half finish in the top-tier last season. They had tried to sign Pritchard in January of this year, but the 31-year-old instead opted to link up with Tony mowbray at St Andrews. Birmingham’s relegation to League One and their change in manager has allowed the Turkish club to revive the deal.

Coventry City confirm key departure

Coventry City have confirmed the departure of Callum O’Hare after the expiration of his contract at the club.

A statement said: “Coventry City can confirm that Callum O’Hare has left the Club following the expiry of his contract with us on 30th June 2024.

Callum played 142 games for City and scored 18 goals, having joined initially on loan in August 2019 before making the move permanent in the Summer of 2020, and was part of the side that won the League One title in the 2019/20 campaign. A popular player with Sky Blues supporters, Callum also featured as the Club reached the FA Cup Semi-Final last season.

“Coventry City would like to thank Callum for his contribution to the Club that was unfortunately significantly disrupted due to injury over his last two seasons with us.”

The Sky Blues have already moved in part to replace O’Hare, signing Jack Rudoni from Huddersfield Town. Rudoni was a target for Sunderland in the summer of 2022 following their promotion back to the Championship.

