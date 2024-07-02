Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer gossip and headlines that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Newcastle United and Liverpool ‘target’ set for Serie A move

OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram is set to join Serie A giants Juventus in a deal worth around £21m. Thuram was linked with a move to the Premier League last summer with both Newcastle United and Liverpool credited with an interest in him, however, he instead stayed in France.

And with just one year now left on his current contract at Nice, Thuram will move to the Italian giants this summer for around half the fee that was quoted for his services this time last year. The 21-year-old made 29 appearances in all competitions for his club last season and featured in the Sela Cup at St James’ Park last summer.

Wolves confirm striker signing

Wolves have confirmed their capture of Celta Vigo striker Jorgen Strand Larsen on a season long loan deal. The Norwegian international scored 13 goals in La Liga last season, playing most of the campaign under former Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez before he was sacked in March.

Larsen will move to Molineux on a temporary basis in a move that could be turned into a permanent stay should certain conditions be met. Wolves’ sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “Everyone knows that bringing in a number nine was really important to us this summer, and Jorgen was our number one target for the position, so we are really pleased to have signed him.

“He’s a great guy, who’s got a really good charisma and a great personality, and although he’s still young, still learning and still developing, he’s shown that he can score goals, and puts a lot of work and running in for the rest of the team. We talk a lot about humility at this football club, and he fits that perfectly.