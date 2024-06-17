West Ham ‘eye’ Leeds United man wanted by Newcastle United as Everton ‘close’ to defender deal
West Ham ‘eye’ Leeds United winger wanted by Newcastle United
West Ham have become the latest club to be linked with a move for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville this summer. The Hammers will begin next season under new manager Julen Lopetegui and, according to the Sun, have listed the winger as a potential new signing.
Summerville had a stellar campaign last year as he registered 20 goals and nine assists last season as Leeds fell at the final hurdle in losing the Championship play-off to Southampton. And interest from the London Stadium comes amid rumours that both Liverpool and Newcastle United could look to sign him this summer.
Liverpool, under new boss Arne Slot, could look to bolster their attacking options this summer whilst the Magpies are in the market for a versatile attacking forward. Unlike the Reds and Newcastle, West Ham have already made moves in the transfer market this summer with the signing of Brazilian Luis Guilherme.
Everton ‘close’ to defender deal
Ashley Young has confirmed that he is ‘close’ to signing a new one-year deal with Everton. The former Manchester United and Aston Villa man joined the Toffees for free last summer and played 34 times in all competitions for Sean Dyche’s side last season.
Speaking about the potential of a new deal with the club, Young told TalkSport: “We’re close to everything being resolved. There’s been talks over the summer. It’s just about getting the fine details sorted now and I’ll sign that contract.”
