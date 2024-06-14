Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Michael Olise release clause ‘revealed’

According to the Times, Michael Olise has a £60m release clause in his Crystal Palace contract that can only be activated this summer by clubs in the Champions League. Olise scored ten goals and registered six assists in just 19 Premier League matches last season and has been linked with a move away from Selhurst Park this summer.

According to reports, Chelsea, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have all shown interest in the 22-year-old. However, these fresh release clause claims mean only Bayern would be able to trigger that this summer.

That would leave Chelsea, Newcastle and the Red Devils having to negotiate with Palace over a fee for the winger. Olise has been included in France’s Olympic squad this summer for the games in Paris.

Newcastle United ‘offered’ chance to sign Bayern Munich ace

Newcastle United are one of a number of clubs that have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich defender Matthijs De Ligt this summer. The Magpies have just announced the signing of Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, however, making a move for De Ligt very unlikely this summer.