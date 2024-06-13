Newcastle United ‘identify’ Chelsea and Crystal Palace stars as top transfer targets
Newcastle United have listed Chelsea’s Noni Madueke and Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise as potential signings this summer - according to reports from The I. The Magpies will look to strengthen their attacking options this summer with both Madueke and Olise being able to play at right-wing - an area of the pitch they will likely try and add to during the summer window.
Miguel Almiron attracted attention from Saudi Arabia in January and the Paraguayan could be allowed to leave Tyneside this summer if the club receives an appropriate bid for him. Similarly, Callum Wilson has also been linked with a potential departure from the club, further heightening the need to strengthen in attacking areas if either or both are sold.
Olise has a release clause of £60m and Newcastle United have reportedly made contact to sign the winger. Chelsea and Bayern Munich have also been linked with a move for the Crystal Palace man.
Madueke, meanwhile, scored eight goals and registered three assists for the Blues last season during his first full campaign as a Chelsea player following his move from PSV Eindhoven. The England Under-21 international could be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge this summer with Chelsea’s interest in Olise threatening his position in the first-team.
The Magpies do have PSR concerns to deal with and will spend the window ensuring they comply with those restrictions, but will have access to extra money courtesy of their participation in last season’s Champions League and their long-term deal with Adidas.
