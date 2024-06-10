Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: Two of their former transfer targets could be on the move this summer.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Arsenal ‘reveal’ price tag for defender

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney could be available for just £10m this summer amid reports he is set to leave the Emirates Stadium on a permanent basis. Tierney spent last season on-loan at Real Sociedad and made 27 appearances in all competitions, but had to deal with numerous injury issues during that time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The La Liga outfit will not make Tierney’s loan move into a permanent transfer, meaning he will return to north London this summer - despite not being in Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans. The Gunners, therefore, are likely to try and offload the Scotland international this summer and, according to the Sunday Post, will demand £10m for him.

Prior to his move to Spain, Newcastle United were linked with a move for Tierney last summer with Eddie Howe having been close to signing him for Bournemouth from Celtic. Aston Villa have also been linked with a move for the 27-year-old who, just 12 months ago, would have cost around £25m for any clubs wanting to sign him on a permanent basis.

Celtic also reportedly hold an interest in re-signing Tierney this summer. During his time at Celtic, Tierney won five Scottish Premiership titles and three Scottish Cups.

AC Milan ‘eye’ Chelsea striker wanted by Everton

AC Milan have reportedly joined the race to sign Armando Broja this summer amid speculation that Goodison Park could be a potential destination for the striker. However, a £30m price tag from the Blues could deter bids for Broja this summer, particularly from Everton who may be forced to sell players in order to comply with PSR and are currently in the middle of multiple takeover bids and negotiations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad