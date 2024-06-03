Ryan Fraser drops Newcastle United transfer hint as Fulham ‘eye’ Arsenal ace
Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer headlines that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:
Ryan Fraser’s Southampton transfer hint
Ryan Fraser has dropped a major hint over his long-term future. Fraser is set to return to Tyneside following a successful loan spell at Southampton - one that saw him help the Saints secure promotion to the Premier League through the play-offs.
Fraser left Newcastle United last summer having been frozen out of first-team matters by Eddie Howe and is expected to leave the club again this summer, whether that is on another loan move or a permanent basis. Southampton’s promotion to the top-flight could allow them to turn Fraser’s loan into a permanent stay and there is interest from both sides to conclude that deal.
Speaking to the Daily Echo, Fraser was asked if he will be a Saints player next season, before laughing and replying: “I'll try my best.”
Fraser, who scored eight goals in all competitions for Russell Martin’s side last season, hasn’t featured for the Magpies since October 2022. However, his form for the Saints this season was not enough to earn him a call-up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad ahead of Euro 2024.
Fulham ‘eye’ move for Arsenal star
Fulham are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe this summer. Smith Rowe made just 13 Premier League appearances this season under Mikel Arteta having fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.
The 23-year-old was linked with a move to St James’ Park last year, but stayed in north London in a bid to fight for his place. And whilst Arteta had seemingly opened the door for Smith Rowe to impress, his lack of appearances throughout the remainder of the campaign may mean his time at the Gunners comes to an end this summer.
Fulham, who finished 13th in the Premier League last season, have emerged as a potential option for Smith Rowe who saw loan interest from Aston Villa and West Ham in January fail to materialise into a move. Fulham will lose the services of Tosin Adarabioyo to Chelsea whilst Bobby Decordova-Reid and Willian are also set to leave Craven Cottage as it stands.
