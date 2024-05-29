Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Everton could deliver a blow in Newcastle’s pursuit of Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer headlines that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Everton plan talks over new deal for star wanted by Newcastle United

Everton are reportedly planning contract talks with Dominic Calvert-Lewin in order to get him to extend his stay at the club. Calvert-Lewin has recently emerged as a target for the Magpies this summer if they look to strengthen their attacking options.

Callum Wilson has just one year left on his current deal at St James’ Park and recent reports have hinted the Magpies could look to sign Calvert-Lewin to serve as a deputy to Alexander Isak next season if Wilson leaves Tyneside. Injury issues meant Wilson made just 26 appearances in all competitions last season.

Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, played 38 times for the Toffees, scoring eight goals for the Premier League’s second-lowest scorers. With just over a year left on his current deal at the club, the Toffees are reportedly keen to get the striker tied down to a new deal, one that, at the very least, would give them more power at the negotiation table should Newcastle submit an offer for the 27-year-old.

Five players released

Newcastle United have confirmed that five players will leave the club following the expiration of their current contracts with Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Jeff Hendrick, Loris Karius and Kell Watts all to leave St James’ Park. Watts and Hendrick spent last season on loan at Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday respectively whilst Karius made just one first-team appearance, coming against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in February. Famously, the former Liverpool man made his Newcastle United debut against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final back in February of last year.

Dummett and Ritchie, meanwhile, were regulars in Eddie Howe’s matchday squads but saw gametime limited throughout the campaign. The pair will leave Newcastle having played a combined 428 games for the club.

