Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United transfers: One Bundesliga star will reportedly reject a move to the Premier League this summer in favour of a switch to La Liga.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

PSG star ‘to reject’ Premier League move

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSG’s Xavi Simons will reportedly reject the opportunity to move to the Premier League this summer in favour of a move to Barcelona instead. Simons has spent the previous two seasons out on-loan away from the Parc des Princes and has impressed whilst at PSV Eindhoven and then RB Leipzig, where a haul of 10 goals and 15 assists in all competitions put him among some of the very best that European football has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simons is expected to again spend next season away from Paris and has admirers in the Premier League and Bundesliga. Newcastle United, Chelsea and Manchester United have been linked with a move for Simons this summer, whilst RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich have also been credited with an interest.

However, a report from Mundo Deportivo suggests that Simon will reject those moves in favour of rejoining Barcelona - the club he left to join PSG back in 2019. The 21-year-old spent nine years at La Masia but never made a senior appearance for the La Liga giants.

Everton ‘eye’ Kalvin Phillips transfer

Everton are reportedly considering a move to sign Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer. Phillips will rejoin his parent club after enduring a difficult loan spell with West Ham during the second-half of the season - one that saw him make just eight appearances for the Hammers.

The former Leeds United man is seemingly not in Pep Guardiola’s plans at the Etihad Stadium and was not included in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad with another temporary move likely next season. According to Sky Sports, Phillips could be on the move to Merseyside this summer with Everton interested in signing him on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad