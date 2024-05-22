Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: One former Magpies winger has been linked with a shock move to the Camp Nou.

Here, we round-up all the latest headlines that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Barcelona ‘eye’ former Newcastle United man

Barcelona have been linked with a surprise move for former Newcastle United winger Ayoze Perez. The Spaniard currently plays for La Liga outfit Real Betis - a club he joined last summer from Leicester City after initially moving on-loan the January previous.

Perez has netted 11 times in all competitions this season with Real Betis set to play their final game of the campaign against Real Madrid on Saturday. With four points separating them from Villareal below and Real Sociedad above them, Real Betis have guaranteed a 7th place finish and Europa Conference League football next term.

That could see them face Newcastle United if the Magpies are given a helping hand by Manchester City this weekend. However, there may not be a reunion between Newcastle and Perez.

That’s because, according to reports, Barcelona are interested in signing Perez who reportedly has a release clause worth just €4m. Despite being contracted at the Benito Villamarin Stadium until 2027, the 30-year-old could be on the move to the Camp Nou if Barcelona do indeed trigger his release clause.

Perez scored 48 goals in 195 appearances for Newcastle United during his time at the club. He also still owns the accolade of being the last player to score a hat-trick for the first-team - with that coming against Southampton over five years ago.

Newcastle United man omitted from Scotland squad

Ryan Fraser has not been called up to Scotland’s provisional Euro 2024 squad, despite enjoying a good season whilst on loan at Southampton. Fraser has scored eight times for the Saints this season with Russell Martin’s side just 90 minutes away from a return to the Premier League.