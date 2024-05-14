Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gabby Agbonlahor's Newcastle United 'jibe'

Gabby Agbonlahor celebrated Aston Villa’s expected qualification for the Champions League by aiming a jibe at Newcastle United on X. Two late strikes by Jhon Duran rescued a point for Unai Emery’s side against Liverpool on Monday night, leaving the Villains on the brink of securing Champions League qualification.

Tottenham Hotspur know if they do not win against title-chasing Manchester City tonight, then they will be out of the running for a Champions League place and Villa will qualify for Europe’s premier competition for the first time since it was rebranded from the European Cup. It was a night of celebration for Villa fans, however, Gabby Agbonlahor used the moment to aim a dig at Newcastle United, claiming Villa will ‘leave the Mickey Mouse cup’ to the Magpies.

Agbonlahor wrote on X: “This club Aston Villa is back! Sleeping giant is wide awake!!! Join us tomorrow in wishing Man City to win! UTV the champions league is where we belong!! Leave the Mickey Mouse cup to West Ham and Newcastle”

Newcastle United 'eye' goalkeeper move

Newcastle United have been linked with signing Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy this summer. McCarthy has been an understudy to Gavin Bazunu at St Mary’s this season, but injury to his teammate means the 34-year-old has played a key role in recent weeks - and helped to keep West Brom at bay during the first leg of their play-off clash at the weekend.

McCarthy’s current contract at St Mary’s expires at the end of the season - meaning he could leave the club as a free agent this summer. Speculation linking him with a move to Tyneside comes amid doubts over Loris Karius’ future at the club. Karius has just a number of weeks left on his deal at St James’ Park and is expected to leave the club when that expires next month.

