Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Chelsea ‘eye’ Newcastle United target

Chelsea have reportedly shown interest in signing Tosin Adarabioyo this summer with the Fulham defender set to leave Craven Cottage on a free transfer. Adarabioyo has recently been linked with a move to St James’ Park with reports last week suggesting the Magpies were ‘leading’ the race for his signature among interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, fresh reports have recently revealed that Chelsea are also interested in signing the 26-year-old this summer. Despite being a key part of Marco Silva’s first-team, Adarabioyo has not been included in Fulham’s last two matchday squads.

Silva has suggested that the defender is available for selection - despite not picking him for their draws against Crystal Palace and Brentford. The Cottagers face Adarabioyo’s former club Manchester City on Saturday before a clash against Luton Town on the final day of the campaign.

Former Newcastle United players released by EFL clubs

Four former Newcastle United players have been released by EFL clubs following the conclusion of the Football League season. Clubs up and down the country are preparing and submitting their retained lists ahead of the new season and four former Magpies players will begin the summer searching for new clubs.

Ciaran Clark is the most high-profile of the quartet to find himself as a free agent after being released by Stoke City. Clark joined the Potters back in October on a free transfer after leaving St James’ Park but made just three appearances during his time at the Bet365 Stadium.

Paul Huntingdon, who played 16 times for the Magpies, including 11 appearances during the 2006/07 Premier League season, has been released by Carlisle United following their relegation from League One. Kazenga Lua Lua has also been released by Charlton Athletic.