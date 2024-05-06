Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have reportedly received a boost in their hopes of signing Dean Huijsen from Juventus this summer. Huijsen is currently on-loan at AS Roma where he has impressed during a campaign that has seen him make 26 appearances in all competitions under first Jose Mourinho and then Daniele De Rossi.

Huijsen only turned 19 last month and is tipped for a bright future in the game - but that may not come at his parent club Juventus. Like many teams across Europe, Juventus’ financial situation means they may be forced to sell some players this summer in order to meet those demands - and a report from Gazzette dello Sport suggests that Huijsen could be among those that are allowed to leave the club.

Rather than selling some of their big names, Juventus will reportedly look to offload players such as Huijsen and Mattias Soule as their stock in the game rises. Neither Huijsen or Soule, who has spent the campaign on-loan at Frosinone, have made an impact in the Juventus first-team with their respective sales allowing the club to raise critical funds, without harming their current first-team squad.

This could give the Magpies an incentive to move for Huijsen as they look for ways to strengthen their options in defence. However, they will face stiff competition with Borussia Dortmund reportedly among the sides also interested in the young defender.