Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Arsenal and Bayern Munich ‘eye’ Everton star

Arsenal and Bayern Munich have reportedly shown interest in signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana this summer. Onana has impressed for the Toffees under Sean Dyche and has been heavily-linked with a move away from the club when the transfer window opens.

Newcastle United had been linked with a move for the 22-year-old in January, but PSR constraints mean a move for him was not possible in the winter window. The Belgian international has remained a player of interest for the Magpies, however, with reported interest from Champions League sides, there is likely to be plenty of teams sniffing around him this summer.

According to Football Transfers, both Arsenal and Bayern Munich are interested in signing Onana. The Gunners are seemingly in the market for a new midfielder and have recently been linked with a move for Bruno Guimaraes.

Bayern, meanwhile, will begin next season under new management - one that could usher in a rebuild of their squad. Despite helping to guide them to the semi-finals of the Champions League, poor performance in the Bundesliga and domestic cups mean Thomas Tuchel will leave his post as manager in the summer. Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has reportedly already turned down an opportunity to replace Tuchel at the Allianz Arena.

Former Newcastle United ‘target’ tipped for Real Madrid exit

Arda Guler could leave Real Madrid this summer after an injury-hit debut campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu. Guler moved to Madrid from Fenerbahce in the summer, but has made just eight appearances in all competitions amid a slew of injury issues.

Before moving to Spain, Guler was linked with a move to Newcastle United with the 19-year-old viewed as a hugely promising talent. With six caps for Turkey already under his belt, Guler will be hoping to play more regularly next season - and reports from Spain suggest that could happen away from Madrid.