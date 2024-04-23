Newcastle United urged to keep hold of ‘outstanding’ star man amid Arsenal links
Newcastle United face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday night aiming for their third-straight Premier League win. Here, ahead of that game, we take a look at all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:
Newcastle United urged to keep hold of key man
Ally McCoist has urged Newcastle United to keep hold of Alexander Isak this summer. Isak has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season, including 17 in the Premier League, and has one of the best goals-to-minutes ratio across Europe’s top-five leagues.
This form has led to speculation that Isak may be at the centre of a mammoth transfer bid this summer with Arsenal among the clubs credited with an interest in the Swedish international. However, the striker has recently downplayed talk over a potential departure from St James’ Park and McCoist believes the Magpies need to do everything in their power to keep hold of their ‘outstanding’ striker.
McCoist said: “You have got to keep him. I watched him against Tottenham, he was excellent against Spurs. It was the first time that Eddie had got the front three of Anthony Gordon switched over to the right, Isak, and Harvey Barnes on the left-hand side, and they were terrific.
“Brilliant blend, the three of them are completely different players and it was a great blend and a wonderful front line. You have to say that Isak has been outstanding, outstanding. You have got to keep him.”
Callum Wilson’s return to fitness means there is renewed competition up-front for Eddie Howe to pick from, although Isak is expected to lead the line against Palace on Wednesday night.
