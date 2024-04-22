Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:

Wolves ‘interested’ in Arsenal star

Wolves have emerged as potential contenders for Aaron Ramsdale’s signature this summer. Ramsdale has found himself down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium this campaign and has been extensively linked with a move away from the club when the summer transfer window opens.

Newcastle United and Chelsea have been named as potential suitors for Ramsdale for a while now - but the Sun report that there is now interest from Molineux in the former Sheffield United and Bournemouth stopper. Wolves were defeated 2-0 by the Gunners at the weekend in a result that greatly dented their faint hopes of qualifying for European football next season.

Wolves’ current goalkeeper, Jose Sa, could be on his way out of Molineux this summer with reported interest from Saudi Arabia in his services and Ramsdale has emerged as a potential replacement for him. Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher has also been linked with a move to Wolves this summer.

Louis Saha on Morgan Gibbs-White

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Everton striker Louis Saha believes Morgan Gibbs-White will leave Nottingham Forest this summer after an impressive season for the club. Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the former Wolves man as they look to strengthen their options in attacking areas and Saha, speaking on Sky Sports Super Sunday, believes the ‘impressive’ 24-year-old could leave the City Ground when the transfer window opens.

Saha said: “He is a very impressive player. I think he has shown talent but as well, [he is] very aggressive, capable of getting the ball very high on the field for his strikers, so he provides a good link with Chris Wood at the top.

“He is a very good leader. He is capable of creating chances for people and he is very clever. I think he is on his way to maybe other suitors, I am very very impressed.”