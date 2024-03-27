Newcastle United ‘target’ wanted by West Ham and Everton as Atletico Madrid ‘eye’ Serie A star
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged surrounding Newcastle United and beyond:
Premier League clubs ‘join race’ for Juventus starlet
West Ham, Everton, Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with signing Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior this summer. The 20-year-old has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Juventus this summer and is among the players that could leave the club - if the Serie A giants are forced into a major sale in order to comply with financial rules.
The England Under-21’s star has previously been linked with a move to Newcastle United as they look to add younger players to Eddie Howe’s first-team squad. Football Insider report that a bidding war between Premier League clubs for the winger could take place this summer.
Atletico Madrid ‘eye’ Newcastle United ‘target’
Atletico Madrid have reportedly shown interest in signing Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer. Ederson has been heavily-linked with a move to St James’ Park as the Magpies go in search of strengthening their midfield options this summer.
However, according to reports from Marca, anyone wanting to sign Ederson this summer will face stiff competition from the Metropolitano Stadium. Diego Simeone’s side currently sit fifth in La Liga and will face Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals of the Champions League next month and have identified the Brazilian as someone that could improve their team.
Newcastle United, meanwhile, have had a long-term interest in the 24-year-old and were briefly linked with a move for him in January amid their ultimately fruitless pursuit of Kalvin Phillips. A fee of around £35m may be enough to tempt Atalanta to sell the Brazilian this summer.
