Newcastle United transfers: Manchester United have once again been linked with signing one Magpies-linked defender.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United and Spurs ‘eye’ Juventus ace

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have once again been linked with signing Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior. Despite great hopes for his future, Iling-Junior has played just four times in Serie A this season for Juventus and has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United have reportedly been long-term admirers of the winger and were briefly-linked with a move for the 20-year-old in summer. Tottenham Hotspur have also recently emerged as possible contenders for his signature.

Iling-Junior’s contract at Juventus expires at the end of next season and whilst there is little to suggest that the Old Lady will actively look to sell Iling-Junior, they may be tempted to offload the former Chelsea youngster if a suitable offer for his services is submitted.

Man Utd ‘willing’ to pay huge fee for Ligue 1 star

Reports in Sport indicate that Manchester United are ‘willing’ to ‘pay a real fortune’ to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo during the winter transfer window. The Red Devils have been linked with the defender for some time now and with reports that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to purchase a minority stake in the Red Devils, speculation surrounding Todibo’s future has increased greatly in recent times.