Man Utd ‘willing’ to move for £42m Newcastle United ‘target’ as Spurs ‘eye’ ex-Chelsea ace
Newcastle United transfers: Manchester United have once again been linked with signing one Magpies-linked defender.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:
Newcastle United and Spurs ‘eye’ Juventus ace
Newcastle United have once again been linked with signing Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior. Despite great hopes for his future, Iling-Junior has played just four times in Serie A this season for Juventus and has been linked with a move to the Premier League.
Newcastle United have reportedly been long-term admirers of the winger and were briefly-linked with a move for the 20-year-old in summer. Tottenham Hotspur have also recently emerged as possible contenders for his signature.
Iling-Junior’s contract at Juventus expires at the end of next season and whilst there is little to suggest that the Old Lady will actively look to sell Iling-Junior, they may be tempted to offload the former Chelsea youngster if a suitable offer for his services is submitted.
Man Utd ‘willing’ to pay huge fee for Ligue 1 star
Reports in Sport indicate that Manchester United are ‘willing’ to ‘pay a real fortune’ to sign Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo during the winter transfer window. The Red Devils have been linked with the defender for some time now and with reports that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to purchase a minority stake in the Red Devils, speculation surrounding Todibo’s future has increased greatly in recent times.
Nice will reportedly demand at least £42m for the defender who has also been linked with a move to Chelsea and Newcastle United. The Magpies may look to sign a defender when the transfer window opens with Todibo among an array of reported potential options.