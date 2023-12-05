Newcastle United transfers: Two goalkeepers with great Premier League experience have been linked with a move to St James’ Park.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Ex-Man Utd man ‘open’ to Newcastle United move

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is reportedly ‘open’ to a move to Newcastle United in January. Speculation that the Magpies may look towards De Gea when the January transfer window opens emerged on Monday after it was revealed that Nick Pope is likely to miss the majority of the campaign with a shoulder injury.

Martin Dubravka will now become Newcastle’s first-choice goalkeeper whilst Loris Karius will act as his deputy. However, Pope’s injury may force Newcastle into the market for a temporary goalkeeping solution in January and De Gea has emerged as a potential option.

The 33-year-old is currently a free agent after leaving Old Trafford this summer. De Gea reportedly rejected the chance to move to the Saudi Pro League in summer with the view of remaining in Spain. However, a move back to England is seemingly not off the cards for De Gea if the Magpies firm up their reported interest when the winter transfer window opens.

Mikel Arteta addresses Aaron Ramsdale speculation

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has addressed speculation linking Aaron Ramsdale with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this winter. Ramsdale has been linked with a move to Newcastle United, however, Arteta is keen to keep the 25-year-old at the club.

“I want Aaron with us," Arteta told BBC Sport. “I am very happy to have two very, very good goalkeepers and Aaron is staying with us. We want to be better, so we want to add to what we already have. That's the intention that we have. I won't do that (rule out an exit) to any player. Any player. I cannot tell you that any Arsenal player is not going to leave in January. Or he is to stay here for the next three years.

