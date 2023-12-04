Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been considered ‘frontrunners’ to land one of Europe’s hottest properties.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘frontrunners’ for Bundesliga star

Newcastle United are among the frontrunners to sign Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in January - according to Football Insider. Guirassy is among the top scorers in Europe’s top five leagues this season and with a reported £15m release clause, has been heavily-linked with a move away from the German side this winter.

Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in Guirassy with Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson both missing game time through injury this season. Although the Magpies have been linked with a move for the 27-year-old, they are far from being the only teams interested in his signature.

Manchester United are also reportedly among the leading contenders to sign him in January whilst Tottenham Hotspur have also previously been mooted as a potential destination. Fulham, who lost Aleksandar Mitrovic during the summer, have also been linked with Guirassy.

Crystal Palace ‘eye’ Toon-linked winger

Both Newcastle United and Crystal Palace have interest in signing Argentine winger Matias Soule in January. Soule is currently on loan at Frosinone from Juventus but reports have suggested that he may be recalled from that loan spell by the Old Lady in January with a view to selling him on a permanent basis.

The 20-year-old has been in fine form so far this season, scoring six times and registering one assist in Serie A. Soule’s form has led to speculation that a Premier League move could be in the offing this winter and Palace, who have struggled for a cutting edge at times this campaign, could be his destination.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, could be very active in the January transfer window as their squad remains ravaged by injury. Although a winger like Soule may not be top of their wishlist, the Magpies have shown a willingness to strike a deal when the opportunity arises.