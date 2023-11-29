Newcastle United transfers: West Ham are reportedly among the frontrunners to sign one long-term Magpies target.

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

West Ham ‘eye’ PSG transfer swoop

West Ham are reportedly among the frontrunners to sign PSG outcast Hugo Ekitike in January. Ekitike has played just once for the Ligue 1 champions this season and wasn’t named in their Champions League squad, despite only joining the club on a permanent basis during the summer.

The Frenchman has been heavily-linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes in January and Newcastle United were briefly mentioned as potential contenders for his signature. However, it now appears that the London Stadium could be his destination with West Ham reportedly eyeing a move for Ekitike when the January transfer window opens.

Ekitike rejected a move to Eintracht Frankfurt during the summer with the intention of forcing a move to the Premier League with the Hammers also credited with an interest in him during the final days of the window. Ekitike could be available on loan or a permanent transfer when the winter window opens.

Newcastle United target set for contract renewal

According to reports in Portugal, Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande is set to sign a new deal at the club. Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle United have been linked with signing the defender during the January transfer window.