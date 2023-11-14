Man Utd ‘eye’ swap deal for Newcastle United ‘target’ as Toon hijack Arsenal interest in £70m man
Newcastle United transfers: Manchester United will reportedly move for one of Newcastle’s transfer targets in January.
Newcastle United ‘show interest’ in £70m defender
Newcastle United have shown interest in signing Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande, however, they will face fierce competition for his signature. The Sun report that the Magpies, along with Chelsea and Arsenal, are interested in signing the teenager who has a release clause of £70m.
This clause can be triggered at any time and whilst the Gunners will reportedly wait until the end of the season before making a move, Newcastle could look to swoop ahead of them and sign the 19-year-old in January. Sporting Lisbon are very reluctant to see Diomande leave during the winter window, however, they would be powerless to resist an offer if a club triggers his release clause.
Man Utd ‘eye’ Ruben Neves swap-deal
Manchester United have been linked with a potential swap deal for Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves in January. According to reports, Casemiro could replace Neves at the Saudi Pro League side if he were to make a move back to the Premier League.
Neves left Wolves during the summer transfer window but has been heavily-linked with a return to England with Newcastle United chief among the clubs reportedly interested in signing the Portuguese international. However, with interest from Manchester United - and a vote on whether to stop players being loaned between clubs that share the same owners to come next week - the Magpies will face some stiff competition and hurdles to beat in order to secure Neves’ signature.