Newcastle United transfers: Manchester United will reportedly move for one of Newcastle’s transfer targets in January.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘show interest’ in £70m defender

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have shown interest in signing Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande, however, they will face fierce competition for his signature. The Sun report that the Magpies, along with Chelsea and Arsenal, are interested in signing the teenager who has a release clause of £70m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This clause can be triggered at any time and whilst the Gunners will reportedly wait until the end of the season before making a move, Newcastle could look to swoop ahead of them and sign the 19-year-old in January. Sporting Lisbon are very reluctant to see Diomande leave during the winter window, however, they would be powerless to resist an offer if a club triggers his release clause.

Man Utd ‘eye’ Ruben Neves swap-deal

Manchester United have been linked with a potential swap deal for Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves in January. According to reports, Casemiro could replace Neves at the Saudi Pro League side if he were to make a move back to the Premier League.