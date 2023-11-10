Premier League news: Newcastle United ‘target’ loved by Dan Ashworth signs new deal
Premier League news: Brighton have been boosted by one of their key players signing a new deal with the club.
Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed that Evan Ferguson has signed a new deal with the club - one that will keep him at the Amex Stadium until 2029. Ferguson has impressed whilst on the south coast and has netted five goals in the Premier League this season.
Three of those came during Brighton’s 3-1 win over Newcastle United in September as the Republic of Ireland international put the Magpies to the sword on a bitterly disappointing afternoon for Eddie Howe’s side. Ferguson, who has been capped eight times by his country, had been linked with a move away from Brighton with Manchester United and Newcastle credited with an interest in signing him.
However, this new contract extension will likely see the teenager remain at Brighton for the next couple of seasons as he continues his development at the club. Ferguson moved to Brighton from Bohemians in January 2021 with Newcastle’s current sporting director, Dan Ashworth, playing a major role in securing his services.