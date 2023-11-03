Championship boss reveals interest in signing Newcastle United winger
Newcastle United transfers: One winger could be set for a permanent switch to the Championship.
Southampton manager Russell Martin has revealed his interest in making Ryan Fraser’s loan move into a permanent deal. Fraser joined the Saints on-loan at the end of the summer transfer window after falling out-of-favour at St James’ Park.
The former Bournemouth man scored a dramatic late winner for Southampton against Hull City last month and expressed his personal desire to stay at the club. That sentiment is shared by his manager who has also recently spoken about wanting to see Fraser’s stay at St Mary’s extended beyond his current loan deal.
Martin told the Daily Echo: “We want good players and we want good characters - Ryan definitely fits into that. The fact that he feels the way he feels after a short time here is really brilliant for us as a group of players and staff to show what we are trying to build here.
“People feel like they belong and they want to be a part of it. He is really enjoying himself, his energy has been brilliant over the last few weeks.
"He has been so good in training, he does everything properly whether that’s a passing drill or a warm-up. He’s a brilliant professional and he’s been really good for the group.
“The best thing he can do is carry on doing what he is doing. There will be so much that goes on between now and the end of the season.”
Martin continued: “Knowing Ryan and his capabilities, would he be someone that we want as part of the project here for longer than we have him? Of course, but he has to do enough on the pitch to put himself in a position where everyone feels the same.
“Me and him are on the same page. He’s on the same page as the coaching staff. Ryan will only get better.
"He came in trying to get fit, but he’s got through that period now. They are in a place where they understand the detail and their role in the group is solid.
“They just need to keep growing together now and it’s up to us to do that and to make sure they keep learning together. I’m really confident we can put ourselves in a really strong position.”