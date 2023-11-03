Newcastle United transfers: One winger could be set for a permanent switch to the Championship.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southampton manager Russell Martin has revealed his interest in making Ryan Fraser’s loan move into a permanent deal. Fraser joined the Saints on-loan at the end of the summer transfer window after falling out-of-favour at St James’ Park.

The former Bournemouth man scored a dramatic late winner for Southampton against Hull City last month and expressed his personal desire to stay at the club. That sentiment is shared by his manager who has also recently spoken about wanting to see Fraser’s stay at St Mary’s extended beyond his current loan deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin told the Daily Echo: “We want good players and we want good characters - Ryan definitely fits into that. The fact that he feels the way he feels after a short time here is really brilliant for us as a group of players and staff to show what we are trying to build here.

“People feel like they belong and they want to be a part of it. He is really enjoying himself, his energy has been brilliant over the last few weeks.

"He has been so good in training, he does everything properly whether that’s a passing drill or a warm-up. He’s a brilliant professional and he’s been really good for the group.

“The best thing he can do is carry on doing what he is doing. There will be so much that goes on between now and the end of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin continued: “Knowing Ryan and his capabilities, would he be someone that we want as part of the project here for longer than we have him? Of course, but he has to do enough on the pitch to put himself in a position where everyone feels the same.

Ryan Fraser in action for Southampton against Middlesbrough.

“Me and him are on the same page. He’s on the same page as the coaching staff. Ryan will only get better.

"He came in trying to get fit, but he’s got through that period now. They are in a place where they understand the detail and their role in the group is solid.