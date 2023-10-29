£66m Liverpool star names Newcastle United moment as favourite Premier League memory
Newcastle United were defeated by Liverpool earlier this season following a game-changing moment.
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has named his save to deny Miguel Almiron a stunning goal at St James’ Park in August as his favourite Premier League moment. Despite the Brazilian, who joined Liverpool for £66.8m in 2018, scoring a memorable late goal against West Brom to help his side qualify for the Champions League, he picked his save against Almiron as his best Premier League moment.
Alisson said: "As a goalkeeper you have to go for every ball, you never just look at the ball just going into the net. You have always to try because it's what I did in this one, to be honest. It was a really difficult save, a nice save to look as well.
"It feels always good and it helped the team at the end of day with the three points. Both saves are good, are nice, but the save against Newcastle is the one."
Despite playing for the whole second-half with ten men and trailing by a goal following Anthony Gordon’s opener, Liverpool rallied in the second period to turn the game on its head through two Darwin Nunez strikes. Alisson’s save to deny Almiron, which saw him react superbly to block the effort which rattled both bar and post, came at a pivotal time for Jurgen Klopp’s side and allowed them to leave St James’ Park with all three points.
Newcastle face Liverpool in the return fixture at Anfield on New Year’s Day. Kick-off for that game is at 8pm after being picked for live TV broadcast.