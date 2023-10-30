Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has slammed Fabian Schar following Newcastle United’s draw with Wolves. Schar was brought down by Hwang Hee-chan on the stroke of half-time with referee Anthony Taylor giving a penalty for the foul - one that was eventually ratified by VAR after a long delay whilst the technology analysed the decision.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil described the decision as ‘scandalous’ post-match whilst both Alan Shearer and Shay Given believed their former side were lucky to be awarded a spot-kick. Sutton, meanwhile, has blasted Schar for ‘simulation’ during the controversial incident. Sutton named the Switzerland international as the ‘winner’ of his ‘simulation game’, despite VAR supporting Taylor’s initial decision to award a penalty.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton said: “Do you know this week’s winner of the simulation game? It was ridiculous from Rodri, but a Swiss Roll from Fabian Schar.

“What was he doing going down like that? You are a good player, Fabian, but that wasn’t a fabulous moment. It wasn’t a fabulous career moment.

“You are so much better than that. Just stop it. You are a good player. Just cut it out.

“It doesn’t matter where you are around the world. We will hunt you down. You will win these awards, these awards you don’t want to win.”

