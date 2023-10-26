Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland striker Louis Saha believes Kieran Trippier is the best right-back in the Premier League on current form. Trippier has six assists in the league this season, a stat only matched by Wolves’ Pedro Neto, and was nominated for September’s Player of the Month award.

Trippier became the club’s first signing following the takeover and has helped spearhead their transformation from relegation candidates to a Champions League team. Trippier turned 33 in September but has started all but one of Newcastle’s games in all competitions this season and has worn the captain’s armband on multiple occasions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Paddy Power, Louis Saha said: “On current form, Kieran Trippier is the best right back in the league; there’s no one quite like him. He’s very committed and he leads this team. I like his style of play, and he learned a lot when he went to Spain.

“He always plays with a smile on his face, but a lot of sweat on his forehead because he works so hard for the team. His crossing is like David Beckham; he’s a dream for any attacking player.

“He reminds me a bit of Leighton Baines sometimes as he’s so accurate with his crossing. I love his style and how balanced he is.

“He’s so reliable and he’s exactly what Newcastle need in the squad. He’s experienced but he feels very young.”