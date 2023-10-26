Ex-Newcastle United and Sunderland man makes stunning Kieran Trippier claim
Kieran Trippier has been one of Newcastle United’s standout players in recent times.
Former Newcastle United and Sunderland striker Louis Saha believes Kieran Trippier is the best right-back in the Premier League on current form. Trippier has six assists in the league this season, a stat only matched by Wolves’ Pedro Neto, and was nominated for September’s Player of the Month award.
Trippier became the club’s first signing following the takeover and has helped spearhead their transformation from relegation candidates to a Champions League team. Trippier turned 33 in September but has started all but one of Newcastle’s games in all competitions this season and has worn the captain’s armband on multiple occasions.
Speaking to Paddy Power, Louis Saha said: “On current form, Kieran Trippier is the best right back in the league; there’s no one quite like him. He’s very committed and he leads this team. I like his style of play, and he learned a lot when he went to Spain.
“He always plays with a smile on his face, but a lot of sweat on his forehead because he works so hard for the team. His crossing is like David Beckham; he’s a dream for any attacking player.
“He reminds me a bit of Leighton Baines sometimes as he’s so accurate with his crossing. I love his style and how balanced he is.
“He’s so reliable and he’s exactly what Newcastle need in the squad. He’s experienced but he feels very young.”
Newcastle United, Trippier and co face a trip to Molineux to face Wolves next up in the Premier League before a Carabao Cup clash at Old Trafford against Manchester United.