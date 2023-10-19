Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United winger Garang Kuol has won FC Volendam’s goal of the month award for his stunning strike against Fortuna Sittard. Kuol’s goal, which was also his first for Volendam, saw the young Australian pick up the ball on the edge of the box, compose himself, before curling an effort into the top right corner.

It was a brilliant strike and one that has been recognised by supporters of FC Volendam who voted it as the club’s goal of the month. It also means that the teenager will be entered into the club’s goal of the season competition with the winners of every monthly award being automatically entered.

