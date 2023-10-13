Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Shock club ‘enter race’ for Manchester City ace

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly on Bayern Munich’s radar as speculation surrounding his future at the Etihad Stadium grows. Reports earlier this week suggested that Phillips was ‘increasingly likely’ to leave the Citizens after falling down the pecking-order under Pep Guardiola.

Newcastle United and Everton had emerged as potential suitors for the former Leeds United man with both clubs having been heavily-linked with a move for him in previous transfer windows. However, interest from Munich could scupper any chances the Magpies and Toffees had of landing the midfielder.

Bayern added England captain Harry Kane to their ranks this summer and, according to the Sun, they are monitoring Phillips’ situation at City with a view to potentially signing him either in January or next summer.

Newcastle United trio miss-out on Premier League awards

Eddie Howe, Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron have all missed out on Premier League awards. The trio were nominated for Manager, Player and Goal of the Month awards for September, however, none of the three have walked away with their respective awards.

Ange Postecoglou was voted as Manager of the Month, his second consecutive award and thus becoming the first manager to win that award in his first two months as a Premier League boss. Son Heung-min, meanwhile, beat Trippier to be named as Player of the Month.