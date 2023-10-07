Jarrod Bowen: What Newcastle United ‘target’ has said about transfer interest amid Liverpool interest
Newcastle United could get a closer look at one of their reported transfer targets this weekend.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United are one of a host of clubs ‘on alert’ over the potential availability of West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen. According to reports, progress over a new contract with the Hammers has slowed in recent times and a clutch of clubs, including Newcastle and Liverpool, are monitoring this situation.
Bowen has been in superb form for the Hammers this season, scoring five goals in just seven Premier League appearances. The 26-year-old has also recently been called-up to the England squad by Gareth Southgate, such is his form at club level.
Newcastle’s reported interest may come as a surprise considering their summer transfer business which saw them add Harvey Barnes to their ranks, however, the club do have a very long standing interest in Bowen, dating back to Steve Bruce’s time at the club. Back in January 2020, when the winger was at Hull City, Newcastle were heavily-linked with a move and Bowen has since admitted that he was even searching for houses in the north east, such was his certainty that he would complete a £14m (plus £6m in add-ons) move to Newcastle United and reunite with former Tigers boss Bruce.
Speaking on the Premier League’s YouTube channel, Bowen said: “So it was deadline day and I had nothing. I thought I was going to Newcastle because Steve Bruce was there. I was looking for houses and everything, I thought it was nailed on.
“They said they’re not paying the money, and I thought I would stay at Hull. It was £14m with £6m in add-ons and one of those was for an England call-up, and I thought that would never happen.
“I went to training and thought I was staying at Hull, but the manager pulled me and said ‘what are you doing here, we’ve accepted a bid from West Ham.’ I didn’t even know they were interested.”
Instead of a move to Tyneside, Bowen instead joined the Hammers and has gone from strength-to-strength during his time at the club. No Englishman has scored more Premier League goals than the 26-year-old this season with Callum Wilson, Bukayo Saka and Ollie Watkins all trailing Bowen in the charts.