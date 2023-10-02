£103m Newcastle United duo ‘scouted’ by Real Madrid amid release clause and Barcelona speculation
Newcastle United face PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday night with two of their star players reportedly being watched by one of Europe’s biggest clubs.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:
Real Madrid to ‘scout’ Newcastle United duo
Real Madrid will send scouts to watch two Newcastle United players in action when they host PSG on Wednesday night. According to reports in Spain, both Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak will be watched by Madrid officials on Wednesday evening with both players being the subject of transfer interest from Spain in recent times.
Guimaraes has long been linked with a move to Los Blancos as they look to add strength and depth to a young midfield. Newcastle will hope that the Brazilian’s imminent contract extension will fend off interest from elsewhere, however, a reported release clause of around £100m has had supporters worried that a team, like Real Madrid, could snap-up Guimaraes when the transfer window reopens.
Isak, meanwhile, has been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent times. The Sweden international, who has scored on his last three Magpies appearances, is regarded as a potential long-term successor to Robert Lewandowski at the Camp Nou.
The Aston Villa ‘game changer’ Newcastle United missed out on
Alan Shearer has hailed Aston Villa’s Moussa Diaby as a ‘game changer’ following his superb performance during their 6-1 win over Brighton on Saturday. Diaby grabbed an assist in that match, taking his tally to three assists and two goals so far this campaign - and Shearer believes that he could be the difference maker for the Villains this season.
Shearer said: “I do think that Diaby has been a game changer for them because of his pace up front, because of how they can sit back and soak up a bit of pressure but then, once they win that ball back, because of his pace and his ability to get in behind, then I think he’s been a game changer for them and he’s certainly helping Ollie Watkins be a better player.”
Before his switch to Villa Park from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, Diaby had been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United. Instead, the Magpies opted to sign Harvey Barnes from Leicester City.