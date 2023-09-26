PSG sweat over Kylian Mbappe injury ahead of Newcastle United clash as familiar name ruled-out
PSG injury news: Newcastle United’s next Champions League opponents are sweating over the fitness of one of their key players when they make the trip to St James’ Park.
Newcastle United host Paris Saint-Germain in their first Champions League match at St James’ Park in over two decades, however, their visitors could be missing one of their star players. World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe limped off after just half-an-hour of PSG’s 4-0 win against Marseille at the weekend, leading to doubts over his participation against Newcastle next Wednesday night.
PSG boss Luis Enrique was quick to quell these fears post-match, insisting that Mbappe would be ‘fine’, despite spending 20 minutes carrying the injury that eventually saw him replaced. The 24-year-old has scored seven goals in just five league appearances for PSG this season and netted a penalty against Borussia Dortmund in their opening Champions League game.
Mbappe’s replacement at the Parc Des Princes on Sunday was Portuguese international Goncalo Ramos - someone that has been heavily-linked with a move to Tyneside in the not too distant past. Ramos, who will join PSG on a permanent transfer at the end of the season following an initial loan move to the French capital, was reportedly on Newcastle’s radar during the summer of 2022 before they opted to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad.
Ramos, who rose to prominence after scoring a hat-trick for Portugal against Fabian Schar’s Switzerland at the World Cup in Qatar, netted twice after replacing Mbappe on Sunday and could start against the Magpies, should Mbappe be ruled-out of the game. Hugo Ekitike, meanwhile, has not been included in PSG’s Champions League squad and will thus not feature at St James’ Park.