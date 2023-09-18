Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Barcelona have reportedly shown interest in signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Isak is regarded as a potential long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski at the Camp Nou.

Isak scored ten goals during his debut campaign in England following his £63m move from La Liga outfit Real Sociedad, and netted twice against Aston Villa on opening day to get his tally for the season underway. The Sweden international hasn’t scored since that game however, with Callum Wilson netting the Magpies’ last two league goals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report states that whilst Barcelona have interest in signing Isak, any move for the 23-year-old will likely only happen next summer with United unlikely to lose him during the winter window. Lewandowski, the man Isak has been tipped to replace at the Camp Nou, has registered three goals and three assists so far this season as Barcelona sit 2nd in the La Liga table behind only rivals Real Madrid.

Madrid ensured they ended the weekend top of the table following a 2-1 win over Isak’s former side Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu. Despite the visitors taking an early lead, two goals from Los Blancos in the second-half turned the game on its head.