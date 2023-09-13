Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Jonjo Shelvey set for shock Nottingham Forest departure

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonjo Shelvey’s brief stay at the City Ground could be coming to an end with the midfielder reportedly closing in on a move to Turkish side Rizespor. Shelvey has endured a tough time at the City Ground since his move from Newcastle United in January and hasn’t made a single appearance for Forest since April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Liverpool and Swansea City man reportedly fell out with boss Steve Cooper during the final few weeks of last season and has been allowed to leave the club he joined less than eight months ago. According to the Telegraph, Shelvey will move to Rizespor on loan with teammate Emmanuel Dennis also expected to follow the 31-year-old out the door before Friday’s Turkish transfer deadline.

Speaking about leaving Newcastle to join Forest during the winter window, Shelvey said: “It was a difficult one because my kids are settled there in school so it’s a hard decision to make, but I felt like I needed a fresh start.

“I loved my time at Newcastle. I will never ever have a bad word to say about anyone at the club. I’ve got a lot of friends there on and off the pitch that I’ve made and formed friendships that will last a lifetime. But I felt, for me, personally, I needed to come away from it and get myself a new challenge.

“I still feel I’ve got many years left in me so I wanted to come away and really put my football knowledge and experience to another club.”

Jonjo Shelvey left Newcastle United to join Nottingham Forest in January.

Defender handed suspended five-month ban

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere at the City Ground, Nottingham Forest’s Harry Toffolo has been handed a suspended five-month ban by the FA after he admitted to 375 breaches of betting rules. Toffolo hasn’t featured in the Premier League for Forest so far this season and has been named on the bench on just one occasion.