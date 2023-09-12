Watch more videos on Shots!

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ace reunites with former manager

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been pictured embracing former boss Stefano Pioli ahead of Italy’s crunch Euro 2024 qualifier with Ukraine at the San Siro. Tonali played under Pioli at AC Milan as the 57-year-old helped guide the Rossoneri to their first Scudetto in over a decade during the 2021/22 campaign.

Tonali and Pioli were pictured embracing outside of the San Siro where Italy will face Ukraine this evening and just a week before the pair are set to face off in the Champions League. However, Tonali isn’t expected to be involved in Italy's game this evening having reportedly suffered a ‘slight muscle injury’ whilst away with the Azzurri.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will be sweating over Tonali’s fitness ahead of their clash with Brentford on Saturday at St James’ Park. Tonali’s potential injury adds to an ever growing headache for Eddie Howe who will definitely be without Joe Willock as he recovers from his injury problems.

Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, who have been Tonali’s preferred partners thus far this season, are both away on international duty with Brazil and will likely not get back to Tyneside and train with the group until Thursday.

Tottenham Hotspur boss addresses expectations

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has detailed what his long-term vision at Spurs is and what he is aiming to achieve whilst in charge of the club. Postecoglou switched Celtic Park for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer and has outlined his vision for his new club, one that many Newcastle United fans will be able to relate to as both clubs search to end their long respective waits for silverware.

Postecoglou told TalkSport: “I want to bring success to this football club and play in a certain way. That never changes — I’m uncompromising in that.