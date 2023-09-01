AC Milan are interested in signing Leicester City striker Patson Daka before the summer transfer window deadline at 11pm tonight. Daka moved to the King Power Stadium two years ago, however, he has never been able to nail down a regular first-team spot at the club.

The 24-year-old scored just four Premier League goals last season as Leicester were relegated to the Championship on the final day of the season. Daka is yet to feature under new boss Enzo Maresca this season and could join fellow striker Kelechi Iheanacho in moving away from the King Power Stadium on deadline day.

Whilst Iheanacho is being eyed by Premier League side West Ham, Daka could be on his way to Italy with AC Milan reportedly eyeing a move for the Zambian international. The Foxes are ‘in talks’ with Milan over a potential move for Daka and whilst Bournemouth have been credited with tentative interest in the striker, a switch to Serie A is seemingly most likely at this stage.