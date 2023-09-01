£23m Leicester City star ‘in talks’ with AC Milan - could face Newcastle United in Champions League
Transfer Deadline Day: One of Newcastle United’s Champions League opponents could look to the Championship to strengthen their attack.
AC Milan are interested in signing Leicester City striker Patson Daka before the summer transfer window deadline at 11pm tonight. Daka moved to the King Power Stadium two years ago, however, he has never been able to nail down a regular first-team spot at the club.
The 24-year-old scored just four Premier League goals last season as Leicester were relegated to the Championship on the final day of the season. Daka is yet to feature under new boss Enzo Maresca this season and could join fellow striker Kelechi Iheanacho in moving away from the King Power Stadium on deadline day.
Whilst Iheanacho is being eyed by Premier League side West Ham, Daka could be on his way to Italy with AC Milan reportedly eyeing a move for the Zambian international. The Foxes are ‘in talks’ with Milan over a potential move for Daka and whilst Bournemouth have been credited with tentative interest in the striker, a switch to Serie A is seemingly most likely at this stage.
Daka came on as a second-half substitute for Leicester at St James’ Park back in May - the game that sealed Newcastle’s qualification for the 2023/24 Champions League. A move to Milan would mean that Daka could face Newcastle in that very competition this season after the pair were drawn alongside PSG and Borussia Dortmund for the upcoming Champions League group stage.
Daka has scored 15 goals in 74 games during his two seasons at Leicester City after arriving from RB Salzburg for £23m - a club he averaged more than a goal in every other game at.