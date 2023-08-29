Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Bayern Munich ‘enquire’ about Chelsea star

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has reportedly emerged as a surprise target for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Gallagher has been heavily-linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur among the clubs credited with an interest in the midfielder.

However, as the transfer window progresses into its final few days, it appears that a reunion with former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel could be on the cards for Gallagher. The 23-year-old has featured in all three of Chelsea’s Premier League games to date - but an embarrassment of riches in midfield following the arrivals of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia could mean he is allowed to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Bayern, who signed England’s all-time record goalscorer Harry Kane earlier this month, are also reportedly in-talks to sign Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea. Chalobah has been valued at £50m by the Blues.

Arsenal rebuff Smith-Rowe approach from Chelsea

Elsewhere, Arsenal have turned Chelsea’s approach for Emile Smith Rowe. Despite reports that the Gunners are willing to let the 23-year-old leave the Emirates Stadium this summer, the Mail Online report that they are reluctant to see him leave to one of their close rivals.