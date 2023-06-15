Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Tottenham Hotspur ‘join race’ for Chelsea midfielder

The future of Conor Gallagher is set to dominate the headlines this summer with the midfielder linked with a move to a host of Premier League clubs. Newcastle United and Brighton have recently been credited with an interest in Gallagher - and it now appears that Spurs are also considering a move for him.

According to Football.London, Spurs are interested in a move for the 23-year-old who could leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Gallagher is reportedly keen to stay at the Blues and impress new boss Mauricio Pochettino, however, the club haven’t ruled-out allowing Gallagher to leave either on a temporary or permanent basis.

The Magpies are in the market for a centre midfielder and have recently been linked with moves for Wolfsburg’s Felix Nmecha and Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella. James Maddison remains a long-term target for the club.

Newcastle United and Barcelona ‘eye’ Rennes star

Both Newcastle United and Barcelona have been credited with an interest in signing promising attacking midfielder Desire Doue from Ligue 1 side Rennes. PSG are also reportedly interested in the 18-year-old who scored three goals in Ligue 1 last season.

iNews report that Newcastle sent representatives to watch Doue in action with his agent, former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre, confirming that ‘big clubs from all over Europe’ have been monitoring the versatile attacking midfielder this season. Doue is valued at around £12m and promises to have a very bright future in the game.

Desire Doue

West Ham reject Declan Rice bid

West Ham have rejected an opening bid from Arsenal for Declan Rice. Rice is set to leave the London Stadium this summer and the Gunners are favourite to land his signature.

However, the Hammers will hold out for around £120m for Rice and have rejected Arsenal’s first bid for him with clubs like Manchester City and Newcastle United also reportedly interested in his services.