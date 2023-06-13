Newcastle United linked with shock move for £15m ex-Manchester City man
Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with a surprise move for one Bundesliga ace.
The summer transfer window is set to open on Wednesday, June 14 and Newcastle United have already secured their first signing of the summer, landing the signature of Odense Boldklub winger Yankuba Minteh. And with a busy window anticipated, they could look to make a former Manchester City man their next addition.
According to the Telegraph, Newcastle United are ‘poised’ to make a move for Wolfsburg midfielder Felix Nmecha this summer. Nmecha moved to Germany from the Etihad Stadium on a free transfer in August 2021 and has impressed during his time at Wolfsburg.
A physical midfielder, the 22-year-old’s form at Wolfsburg earned him a call-up to the German national team in March. A move for Nmecha, who has also garnered interest from Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United this summer, will reportedly cost Newcastle in the region of £15m.
According to the report, the Magpies have been tracking Nmecha for a few months and regard a move as being a good value for money deal.