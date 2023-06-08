Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Newcastle United ‘eye’ relegated quintet

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle United have identified five recently relegated players as potential signings this summer. The club, who qualified for the Champions League for the first time in two decades, will look for value in the summer transfer window and might look to take advantage of Leeds United, Southampton and Leicester City’s relegation to snap up their signatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyler Adams is the sole Leeds player on this shortlist whilst the Southampton duo of Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse are also admired by the Magpies. The Saints, however, have reportedly put a £50m price tag on Ward-Prowse and are very reluctant to see their captain leave during the summer window.

James Maddison and Harvey Barnes have also been linked with a move to St James’ Park this summer, however, reports suggest that whilst Newcastle are still favourites to land the former’s signature, West Ham have emerged as a potential destination for Barnes. The Hammers will likely be busy in the summer transfer window following the revelation that Declan Rice has played his last game for the club.

Everton ‘join race’ for Manchester United man

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Scott McTominay from Manchester United this summer. McTominay has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and has been linked with a move to Newcastle as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Champions League.

The Athletic report that Goodison Park is a ‘potential destination’ for the Scotland international this summer - although a price tag of £40m could prove prohibitive to a move should the Toffees fail to offload some of their key players this summer. Jordan Pickford has been tipped to leave the club this summer with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United reportedly interested in his services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad