Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Chelsea midfielder ‘cools’ interest in Newcastle United move

According to the Mirror, Conor Gallagher is hoping to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place under new manager Mauricio Pochettino this summer. Gallagher made 45 appearances in all competitions for the Blues last season, but has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Newcastle have been credited with an interest in the midfielder, but it appears they will have to look elsewhere to add to their midfield options. Ruben Neves, Dominik Szoboszlai and James Maddison have all emerged as potential options for Eddie Howe’s side.

Conor Gallagher in action against Newcastle United.

Ex-Liverpool man’s hilarious Alan Shearer ‘dig’

Neil Ruddock has revealed why he wants Harry Kane to join Newcastle United this summer - and it’s all down to Alan Shearer. Appearing on TalkSport, Ruddock revealed that he was desperate to see Kane break Shearer’s all-time Premier League goalscoring record and for him to do it at St James’ Park.

Ruddock said: “I think he should go to Newcastle. I love Alan Shearer, me and Shearer are very, very close, but I want him [Kane] to go to Newcastle and break Alan Shearer’s record and win something with Newcastle and Alan Shearer will be forever forgotten.

“Alan who? Shearer has been too famous forever! Get rid of him. He’s boring on TV, he’s boring in real life.

“Harry Kane is a nice man, go to Newcastle, break Alan Shearer’s record and win something at Newcastle that Alan Shearer didn’t do.

“He is one of my besties. But I hate my friends who are better than me at anything and he was a better goalscorer than me.

“He hasn’t got a personality like me but he was a good goalscorer. And I don’t like him.

“I don’t want him to be a hero and it winds me up as that’s all he’s got on me. He’s boring, he can’t do anything but scoring goals better than me.

