Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Turkish wonderkid ‘eyed’ by Premier League duo

Arsenal have ‘contacted representatives’ of Fenerbahce midfielder Arda Guler over a potential move for the teenager this summer. Newcastle United have previously been linked with a move for the Turkish international and the two sides are now viewed as frontrunners for his signature this summer.

According to Turkish-Football, the Gunners have shown interest in signing the 18-year-old who is open to a move to the Premier League with both Arsenal and Newcastle being able to offer Champions League football. Former Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, who played alongside Guler at Fenerbahce, revealed his belief the teenager would become a ‘world star’.

Newcastle United ‘eye’ new deal for goalkeeper

According to The Athletic, Newcastle United have held ‘tentative conversations’ with Loris Karius over an extension to his current contract. There has been reported interest abroad in Karius’ services, however, the Magpies have been impressed by his contributions since joining the club on a free transfer in September.

The German stopper joined the club after Karl Darlow picked up an injury and Martin Dubravka was sent on-loan to Manchester United. He featured just once last season, coming at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final against the Red Devils.

Trio named in Alan Shearer’s Team of the Season

Alan Shearer has named three Newcastle United players in his Premier League Team of the Season. Shearer named Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier in his team whilst Eddie Howe was named as Manager of the Season.

On Pope’s inclusion, Shearer wrote: “He’s played behind a really mean defence, but when teams have got through that defence, he’s barely put a foot wrong all season.”

On Trippier’s selection, he wrote: “He’s skippered Newcastle to an incredible season. Hardly let anyone down and gave magnificent performances week after week.”