Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United ‘eye’ ex-Barcelona winger

Newcastle United and Arsenal have been linked with a shock move for Zenit St. Petersburg winger Malcom this summer. The Brazilian has 26 goals and nine assists in just 33 appearances in all-competitions this season and has been linked with a move away from the Russian side when the summer transfer window opens.

The 26-year-old Brazilian moved to Zenit from Barcelona in 2019 after a miserable debut campaign at the Camp Nou. Malcom managed just four goals for Barcelona following a big-money move from Bordeaux.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic boss reveals Eddie Howe praise and ‘dream’ Newcastle United clash

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed his admiration for Eddie Howe after he helped guide the Magpies back into the Champions League. The Australian took charge at Celtic Park after Howe rejected the chance to become manager there back in 2021 and has praised the Newcastle United man for his work at St James’ Park:

Postecoglou said: “I absolutely admire the job Eddie has done at Newcastle. You can see why this football club wanted him to take charge here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a very impressive person, as well as a manager. He has done an unbelievable job and I also felt he did a great job at Bournemouth.

“Eddie has worked his way up, he has done all the hard bits you need to do as a manager. He has had to earn everything along the way.

“It’s great for Eddie and for Newcastle that they are back in the Champions League. It’s a big club that hasn’t enjoyed a lot of success recently, so it’s great to see them back in there.”

Postecoglou and Howe could face-off against each other in the Champions League next season and the Celtic man believes a clash between the two sides would be an ‘unbelievable’ occasion: “Yeah, that would be nice.” He said when asked about that possibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad