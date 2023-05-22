Ligue 1 champions-elect PSG have completed the permanent signing of Hugo Ekitike from Stade Reims for a fee of around £32m - according to France Bleu. The 20-year-old joined PSG on an initial loan deal last summer, but the move has now been made into a permanent one after PSG confirmed they couldn’t finish below 2nd place in Ligue 1 this season - triggering a clause to make Ekitike’s loan move into a permanent one.

Newcastle United were heavily-linked with a move for Ekitike in the summer before he moved to the French capital, but they were left frustrated in their pursuit of the striker once PSG’s interest became public knowledge. That was the second time that the Magpies had seen attempts to sign Ekitike stall after having a deal for him agreed in January 2021, only for Ekitike to turn down a move late in that particular transfer window.

After a breakout season with Stade Reims where he registered ten goals and four assists in Ligue 1, Ekitike joined PSG with the ominous task of trying to displace one of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar. Life in Paris hasn’t worked out that way for the striker who has registered just four goals and four assists in all competitions this season.

Recent reports have suggested that, despite joining the club on a permanent basis, that Ekitike could find himself on the move away from PSG this summer. The player recently caused controversy on social media when he changed his Instagram bio to something that fans interpreted as a dig towards his lack of game time at the club.

Ekitike clarified this change was unrelated and instead was done to promote his brother’s new business venture. Despite huge interest in the striker in recent times, Newcastle have ‘no interest’ in moving for the Frenchman when the summer transfer window opens next month.

Hugo Ekitike has scored just four times for PSG this season