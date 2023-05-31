Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Harry Redknapp’s Manager of the Year

Harry Redknapp has named Eddie Howe as his manager of the year after guiding Newcastle United back to the Champions League. Despite honourable mentions for Roberto De Zerbi and Gary O’Neil, Redknapp told Bet Victor:

“In the end, my manager of the season can only be one man, Eddie Howe. Just like Gary, another player I’ve managed, and I’m thrilled for him, he’s done a brilliant job.

“To take Newcastle to the top four, quite comfortably in the end too, when last season they were fighting the drop, that’s unbelievable. The club has clearly recruited well but the improvement he’s made to the lads that were already at the club shows what a top gaffer he is. He’s my pick for manager of the year.”

Newcastle United and Burnley ‘eye’ Juventus striker

Newcastle and newly-promoted Burnley have been linked with a surprise move for Poland and Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik this summer. Milik, who spent the season on-loan in Turin from Marseille, will reportedly be allowed to leave the French club for less than £10m this summer.

The 29-year-old has 16 goals in 67 games for Poland and has been linked with a shock move to the Premier League. According to Calciomercato, Burnley are interested in signing Milik this summer and are waiting on a decision from Juventus whether or not they will purchase the striker before making a move.

Chelsea ‘reveal’ Christian Pulisic price tag

According to ESPN, Chelsea will demand £20m for Christian Pulisic this summer. The 24-year-old is set to leave Stamford Bridge when the transfer window opens having struggled for regular game time under Graham Potter and Frank Lampard.

Juventus are reportedly favourites to sign the winger this summer but Newcastle have also been linked with a move, stemming from their long-term interest in the USMNT captain. The Magpies were linked with signing Pulisic last summer and in January before they moved to sign Anthony Gordon from Everton.