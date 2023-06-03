News you can trust since 1873
Newcastle United transfers: Aston Villa ‘join race’ for Arsenal defender.

By Joe Buck
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 14:09 BST- 1 min read

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Aston Villa ‘join race’ for Kieran Tierney

According to reports, Aston Villa are set to rival Newcastle United for the signing of Kieran Tierney this summer. The former Celtic man looks set to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer after falling down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta.

Newcastle United have been heavily-linked with a move for Tierney this summer but may face competition from Villa Park to secure his signature. The Gunners are reportedly set to demand around £30m for the defender when the transfer window opens.

Despite Aston Villa’s interest, the Magpies are ‘confident’ that they will be able to secure a deal for the Scotland international with Arsenal open to a sale in order to fund some big money signings this summer.

West Ham man ‘prefers’ Arsenal switch over Newcastle United move

The Times report that West Ham’s Declan Rice would ‘prefer’ a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer. Rice is set to move away from West Ham when the transfer window opens and the Gunners are viewed as frontrunners for the midfielder.

Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest in the England international, however, a switch across London seems to be the most preferable option for Rice this summer. Arsenal will likely have to fork out north of £100m for Rice this summer and will use sales of players like Tierney to fund a move for Rice this summer.