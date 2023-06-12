Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from St James’ Park and beyond:

Major update on Newcastle United v Rangers friendly

Newcastle United have sold-out their allocation for their pre-season friendly match against Rangers at Ibrox Stadium. The game, which will act as Allan McGregor’s testimonial match, is due to take place on Tuesday July 15 (7:45pm kick-off).

Newcastle fans were given 8,000 tickets for the game and will be housed in the Broomloan Stand. Supporters that were unable to get a ticket will be able to watch the game live on NUFC TV with details to be announced in due course by the club.

Newcastle’s last game against Rangers came almost a decade ago in August 2013 when Shola Ameobi netted a late equaliser in a friendly match for Alan Pardew’s side. Following their game with Rangers, the Magpies will jet off to the USA to play in the inaugural Premier League Summer Series against Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Kieran Tierney warned against Newcastle United transfer

Former Newcastle United and Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has warned Kieran Tierney against a move to St James’ Park this summer. Hamann, who spent just one season on Tyneside before moving to Merseyside, doesn’t believe that Tierney would be an automatic starter in Eddie Howe’s team and that he may have to bide his time behind ‘fantastic’ Dan Burn.

Hamann told Casinos En Ligne: “Dan Burn has played very well at left-back. If Kieran Tierney was to go to Newcastle United because he's a part-time player at Arsenal, would it be any different at Newcastle?

“The defence and back four have been sensational this season. I can understand why Eddie Howe would want him because he's a very good player to have in your squad, but it remains to be seen if he's happy to stay as second choice, behind Burn.